Bajaj Auto to launch more Chetak electric scooters, says prototypes ready

Bajaj Auto has commenced the bookings for its first electric scooter, the Chetak in Pune and Bengaluru. The Chetak electric scooter will be sold via KTM dealerships in the two cities mentioned above. The company introduced the Chetak electric scooter in two variants – Urbane and Premium. In recent updates, the Bajaj Auto officials have confirmed that the two-wheeler brand will bring more iterations of the Chetak electric scooters to our market.

Speaking about the developments, Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, stated that the prototype vehicles for the more Chetak electric scooters are ready. Sharma said:

In due course of time – at this point of time, I cannot say when, but in due course of time, we will certainly expand the Chetak portfolio. We have already got the prototypes in the pipeline.

The existing Chetak electric scooter already packs several features and a promising range per charge. The newer versions of the electric scooter, though unconfirmed, could pack even better performance figures and a longer range. Regular followers would know that the Chetak electric scooter misses the fast-charging mechanism, and we could see the feature in the future Chetak models.

While the details about the future Chetak electric scooter models are yet to be disclosed, let us give you a quick recap about the existing versions. The Chetak Urbane is priced at INR 1,00,000* while the Chetak Premium retails for INR 1,15,000*. The cheaper variant of the electric scooter features two colour options – Citrus Rush and Cyber White – while the Premium version is available in four shades – Velutto Rosso, Indigo Metallic, Hazelnut, and Brooklyn Black.

Common features on both variants include full-LED lighting, sleek LED indicators with a sequential pattern at the rear, keyless ignition system and Bluetooth enabled LCD instrument cluster. The Urbane version comes with drum brakes on both wheels while the Premium variant features a disc brake at the front.

The electric motor on the Chetak produces a peak power output of 4 kW and 16 Nm of torque. The engine is fed by a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack that promises a range of 95 km. A full charge takes 5 hours.

The Chetak electric scooter currently rivals the Ather 450X and the TVS iQube. The list of competitors is likely to expand substantially at the Auto Expo 2020, which is likely to witness the arrival of new electric scooters in the Indian market.