Polestar 3 Rear-Wheel Drive Variant Debuts with 700 km Range

Polestar Australia has introduced a new rear-wheel-drive variant to the Polestar 3 line-up, named the Long range Single motor. Priced from $118,420, this new version offers a preliminary range of 700 km on a single charge.

Elegant Design Meets High Performance

The Polestar 3 continues to showcase its award-winning Scandinavian design, blending minimalist aesthetics with performance-focused dynamics. The Long range Single motor variant comes equipped with standard features like active LED headlights, flush door handles, a panoramic glass roof, and 20-inch Aero wheels.

Luxurious Interior and Advanced Tech

Inside, the Polestar 3 emphasizes comfort and sustainability, offering responsibly sourced and recycled materials. The 14.5-inch multimedia touchscreen, full smartphone integration, and triple-zone climate control ensure a premium driving experience. Electrically adjustable and heated seats further enhance driver and passenger comfort.

700 km Range and Dynamic Driving

The Long range Single motor variant utilizes the same 111 kWh battery as its dual-motor counterpart, delivering a 250 kW peak charging capability and enabling a 10-80% charge in just 30 minutes on a DC fast charger. The rear-wheel-drive setup produces 220 kW and 490 Nm of torque, with a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 7.8 seconds.

Refined Ride and Handling

Polestar’s advanced suspension system, featuring Hydraulic Rebound Stops (HRS) and Frequency Selective Damping (FSD), ensures a smooth and controlled ride. The rear-wheel drive layout enhances performance, making this variant ideal for those seeking a dynamic luxury SUV.

Available in six exterior colors and multiple interior configurations, the Polestar 3 Long range Single motor can also be customized with the new 21-inch alloy wheels included in the Pro Pack. Australian deliveries are set to begin in early 2025.