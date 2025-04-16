2026 Audi A6 Sedan Breaks Cover with Sleek Design and Smart Tech

Audi has officially revealed the 2026 A6 sedan, which joins the Avant version showcased earlier this year. With a sharp drag coefficient of 0.23—the best ever for an Audi combustion model—the new A6 blends aerodynamic efficiency with elegant styling.

Up front, the A6 gets sleek LED headlamps, a large hexagonal grille, and a design that subtly echoes the e-tron GT. Sculpted air intakes and underbody panels optimize airflow, while a wide diffuser at the rear enhances stability. The sedan stretches 4,990 mm in length with a 2,927 mm wheelbase and offers up to 21-inch wheels.

Inside, the cabin is loaded with tech: an 11.9-inch digital cluster, a 14.5-inch infotainment screen, and optional displays for the passenger and head-up view. A premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, four-zone climate control, and a smart sunroof round off the plush interior.

Three engine options are offered: a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.0L turbo diesel (both with 201 BHP and mild-hybrid tech), plus a punchy 3.0L V6 petrol with 362 BHP and 550 Nm. The top-spec V6 comes standard with quattro all-wheel drive, while the diesel is available in FWD or AWD.

Optional adaptive air suspension drops the ride height by up to 30 mm in dynamic mode. The A6 also offers all-wheel steering for enhanced agility and high-speed stability.