XPENG G6 EV Earns 5-Star ANCAP Safety Rating

The XPENG G6, the electric ultra-smart coupe SUV from XPENG Motors, has secured a 5-star safety rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP). This achievement highlights the G6's outstanding safety performance across all major evaluation areas, including Adult and Child Occupant Protection, Vulnerable Road User Protection, and Safety Assist.

The G6 excelled in crash tests, particularly in side impact and oblique pole scenarios, scoring maximum points. Its advanced safety suite, featuring autonomous emergency braking (AEB) for vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists, earned high praise. Additional features like robust lane support systems and intelligent speed assistance further boost road safety.

Structurally, the G6 stands out with its innovative integrated die-casting technology and a lightweight, high-strength aluminium alloy frame that optimizes collision load distribution. XPENG’s focus on battery safety is equally impressive, incorporating no-thermal-runaway designs and advanced cooling systems for stability under extreme conditions.

Following its Euro NCAP 5-star rating earlier, the XPENG G6 continues to set a benchmark for safety and innovation in the electric SUV segment.