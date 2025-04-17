Kia Ev3 Crowned 2025 World Car Of The Year

The Kia EV3 has clinched the prestigious 2025 World Car of the Year title at the World Car Awards ceremony during the 2025 New York International Auto Show. This victory marks Kia’s sixth win at the World Car Awards since 2020, reaffirming its global leadership in innovation and sustainable mobility.

Ho Sung Song, President and CEO of Kia, expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting the EV3’s role in redefining the customer experience with its design-led, technology-rich approach.

Judged by a panel of 96 international automotive journalists from 30 countries, the EV3 stood out with its bold exterior, practical and spacious interior, and cutting-edge features. It offers a segment-leading range of up to 605 km and ultra-fast charging from 10-80% in just 31 minutes.

Inside, the EV3 packs Kia’s AI Assistant, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, setting new benchmarks for compact electric SUVs worldwide.