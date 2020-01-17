Bajaj Chetak e-scooter bookings open in Pune and Bengaluru

Bajaj Auto has commenced the booking process for its first electric two-wheeler, the Chetak e-scooter, in Pune and Bengaluru. Interested buyers can book the electric scooter on the dedicated website for the Chetak e-scooter (www.chetak.com). The booking amount for the Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is INR 2,000. The test rides for the Chetak e-scooter will start by end-January 2020 while the deliveries will begin from end-February 2020.

The Bajaj Chetak e-Scooter will be sold through select KTM dealerships in Pune and Bengaluru. The electric scooter will be available via 14 KTM outlets in Bengaluru and 4 dealerships in Pune. The company has also inaugurated a brand new Customer Experience Center at Fergusson College Road, Pune. The experience centre will have a self-serviced explanation of Chetak technology. Visitors can point an iPad at the vehicle to get the product explanation.

To give you a recap, Bajaj Auto had unveiled the Chetak e-scooter in October last year while the vehicle was launched on 14 January. The Chetak e-scooter is available in two variants – Urbane and Premium – and six colour options. The Urbane trim is available in two paint options – Cyber White and Citrus Rush. The Premium version is offered in four colours – Hazelnut, Brooklyn Black, Velutto Rosso and Indigo Metallic. Check out the differences between the two variants in the table below:

Variant Urbane Premium Body Colour Solid Colours Metallic Finish Glossy Glossy Seat Rexine Black Tan Stitch Medium Grey Light Tan Bezels Siberian Silver Satin Silver Wheel Colour Matt Black (Solid) Slate Grey/Satin Black (Metallic) Floor Mat Black (TPU) Dark Grey with Speckles (TPU) Front Brake Drum Disc Price INR 1,00,000 INR 1,15,000

The company has operational service centres for the Chetak e-scooter that will offer genuine spare parts and dedicated electric vehicle technicians. The scooter is backed by a three-year/50,000 km warranty. The service interval is one-year/12,000 km. Bajaj Auto will offer three free services with the Chetak e-scooter. Bajaj Auto will also offer a complimentary Chetak Charger with the e-scooter (installation charges extra). The mechanism misses fast-charging function, and a full recharge takes five hours. The battery can be charged to 25% in an hour.

The new Chetak e-scooter will rival the Ather 450. Ather Energy currently offers the Ather 450 electric scooter in Bengaluru and Chennai while the company targets to expand operations to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR soon. The Ather 450 electric scooter is priced competitively, and it is available for INR 1,13,715 (on-road Bengaluru).