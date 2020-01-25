TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched Days After Bajaj Chetak EV Debut

TVS Motor Company, the Hosur-based homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer, has just launched its Bajaj Chetak Electric-adversary. Priced at INR 1.15 lakh (0n-road, Bangalore), the new model is currently available only in Bengaluru. The TVS iQube can be booked on the company's official website and at select outlets for a token amount of INR 5,000.

For the uninitiated, the TVS iQube made its debut way back at the 2012 Auto Expo. However, with the EV revolution kicking in only recently, the manufacturer has taken its own sweet time to push its product to the market. The iQube is propelled by a 4.4kW electric motor that draws its juice from a 4.5kWh lithium-ion battery. If company claims are to be believed, the scooter can achieve a top speed of 78 kmph and has a range of 75 km on a full charge. Also, it can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in a fairly brisk 4.2 seconds.

The battery can be charged completely in a matter of 5 hours. Currently, the availability of a fast-charging feature is something that is conspicuous by its absence. The TVS iQube is said to tip the scales at 118kg, though the specifications are yet to be revealed. The new e-scooter comes loaded with features like SmartXonnect connected tech, LED DRL, LED headlamp and taillight. Among the talking points of the scooter is the colored-TFT screen, which facilitates telematics operations.

Speaking on the launch of the TVS iQube, Venu Srinivasan, Chairman, TVS Motor Company, said

TVS Motor is driven by Customer Centric Innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the 'Green & Connected' youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next gen TVS SmartXonnect platform.

Other than the Bajaj Chetak, the TVS iQube electric scooter goes up squarely against the Ather 450 and Okinawa Praise.