Xiaomi YU7 Revealed: Sporty Electric SUV with 253 km/h Top Speed

Xiaomi EV, the automotive division of Chinese tech giant Xiaomi, has shared fresh images of its upcoming YU7 SUV, following a regulatory filing that revealed key specifications.

The latest images highlight the YU7’s sleek design, which builds on the styling of Xiaomi’s first EV, the SU7 sedan. While it retains a standard SUV profile, the YU7 boasts a sportier look, setting it apart in the segment.

According to filings with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the YU7 measures 4,999 mm long, 1,996 mm wide, and 1,600 mm high, with a spacious 3,000 mm wheelbase. It features dual electric motors, delivering a combined peak power of 508 kW (220 kW front, 288 kW rear) and a top speed of 253 km/h. The SUV is powered by CATL-supplied Li-ion ternary batteries, though battery capacity details remain undisclosed.

Set to launch by June or July 2025, the YU7 is Xiaomi’s follow-up to the successful SU7 sedan, which debuted in March with a starting price of RMB 215,900 ($29,780). Pricing for the YU7 is yet to be confirmed but is expected to exceed that of the sedan, aligning with typical SUV market trends in China.

With these specifications, Xiaomi’s YU7 aims to challenge established EV players, blending performance, technology, and sporty design into a compelling package.