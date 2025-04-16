Tesla Model Y Juniper Revealed: More Range, New Features

Tesla has revealed the updated 2026 Model Y, internally codenamed "Juniper," bringing significant upgrades to its globally best-selling EV. After a debut in China, the refreshed electric SUV is now live on Tesla’s U.S. site in Long Range guise.

Borrowing heavily from the revamped Model 3 “Highland,” the new Model Y receives a quieter cabin, refined materials, and an improved ride. Key tech upgrades include a rear-seat touchscreen, heated seats all around, and a redesigned steering wheel with integrated controls. Electrically folding rear seats and updated touchscreen interfaces also make their way in.

Design-wise, the Juniper sports a full-width LED headlight strip, Cybertruck-inspired styling cues, and sleeker taillights with C-shaped elements. Aerodynamic tweaks contribute to a boosted range and better efficiency.

The Long Range Dual Motor variant now delivers 327 miles (EPA) with a 0-60 mph time of 4.6 seconds. Opting for 20-inch wheels reduces range to 303 miles. A tow hitch is available, enabling a towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds. While earlier versions had a third row, the Juniper is currently available only as a five-seater.

The refreshed Model Y is now available to order in the U.S., marking a major leap forward in Tesla's electric SUV lineup.