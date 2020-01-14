Chetak Urbane and Chetak Premium colour options explained

Bajaj Auto today launched the long-awaited Chetak electric scooter in India, with prices starting at INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom). The modern-day Chetak will be sold in two variants, Urbane and Premium. The colour palette offered to buyers will depend on the variant they select.

Urbane has been positioned as a trendy and economical variant. So, it will be offered in two vibrant colours: Citrus Rush and Cyber White. The Chetak Urbane is fitted with a black seat cover with grey stitching and feature chrome bezels in Siberian Silver shade. Both the floor mat and alloy wheel are in black and matte black respectively. The Urbane variant gets its stopping power from drum brakes.

In comparison, the Premium variant has a more elegant styling to go with its higher price. It will be retailed in Velutto Rosso, and Indigo Metallic, Hazelnut and Brooklyn Black shades. It gets chrome bezels in Satin Silver, seat cover bearing a tan look with light tan coloured stitching and dark grey floor mat. Also, the alloy wheels of this variant will be in Slate Grey or Satin Black.

Both the variants of the Chetak are powered by an electric motor which produces 4 kW and 16 Nm of torque and a 3 kWh Lithium-ion battery that is IP 67 rated and takes 5 hours to get fully charged. Besides that, both Chetak Urbane and Chetak Premium feature an LED headlamp, digital instrumentation, supporting smartphone application and keyless operation. The Premium variant, costing INR 15,000 more, is mechanically differentiated with a disc brake at the front.

Initially, the Chetak will be available only in two cities, Pune and Bengaluru. The former will have 4 dealerships, while the latter will have 13 dealerships, to begin with.

Bookings for the Chetak begin on 15 January 2020, for a deposit of INR 2,000. Its deliveries will begin in February 2020.