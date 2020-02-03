Bajaj Auto gets 2,000 bookings for the Chetak Electric scooter

The Chetak has received a good initial response in the domestic market. Bajaj Auto received around 2,000 bookings for the electric scooter in just 15 days after commencing its booking on 15 January 2020, by 30 January 2020.

The Chetak's test drives will be offered at 17 dealerships in Pune and Bengaluru, the only two places where it will be sold initially. The electric scooter will be sold in Urbane and Premium variants, via KTM outlets. The base (Urbane) variant is priced at INR 1,00,000*, while the Premium variant retails at INR 1,15,000*.

To give you a quick recap, the Chetak electric scooter features a full-metal body and can be purchased in six colours. The Urbane variant is available in Citrus Rush and Cyber White. The Premium variant, on the other hand, can be bought in Velutto Rosso, Indigo Metallic, Hazelnut, and Brooklyn Black colours. Full LED lighting, sleek indicators with a sequential pattern at the rear, Bluetooth enabled LCD instrument cluster and keyless ignition system are the salient features of the new scooter.

The electric motor on the Chetak Electric makes 4 kW of power and 16 Nm of torque. It has a 3 kWh, IP67-rated battery pack that is claimed to deliver a range of 95 km. The electric scooter misses a fast charging feature, and a full charge takes 5 hours.

In other updates, Bajaj Auto has commenced the BS-VI transition with the launch of the updated CT and Platina range. The company is expected to launch more BS-VI products in the coming weeks. Apart from updating its portfolio with BS-VI compliance, Bajaj Auto will also expand its range with the launch of a quarter-litre Dominar.