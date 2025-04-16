2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched with OBD-2B Upgrade

16/04/2025 - 13:35 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Honda has launched the 2025 Dio 125 in India, now compliant with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. Priced at Rs 96,749 for the standard version and Rs 1.02 lakh for the H-Smart variant (ex-showroom, Pune), the sporty scooter continues to offer a youthful appeal with updated tech.

2025 Honda Dio 125 Front Three Quarter

Powering the 2025 Honda Dio 125 is the familiar 125cc single-cylinder engine, producing 8.16 BHP and 10.4 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT for smooth urban performance. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork up front and a rear monoshock with pre-load adjustment, while braking is managed by a front disc and rear drum combo.

Design-wise, the Dio 125 retains its aggressive stance with a V-shaped LED headlamp and sharp body lines. Key features include a digital instrument cluster, combined braking system (CBS), side-stand cut-off, and keyless start in the H-Smart variant.

Honda is offering the 2025 Dio 125 in five colours: Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest