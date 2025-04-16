2025 Honda Dio 125 Launched with OBD-2B Upgrade

Honda has launched the 2025 Dio 125 in India, now compliant with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. Priced at Rs 96,749 for the standard version and Rs 1.02 lakh for the H-Smart variant (ex-showroom, Pune), the sporty scooter continues to offer a youthful appeal with updated tech.

Powering the 2025 Honda Dio 125 is the familiar 125cc single-cylinder engine, producing 8.16 BHP and 10.4 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT for smooth urban performance. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork up front and a rear monoshock with pre-load adjustment, while braking is managed by a front disc and rear drum combo.

Design-wise, the Dio 125 retains its aggressive stance with a V-shaped LED headlamp and sharp body lines. Key features include a digital instrument cluster, combined braking system (CBS), side-stand cut-off, and keyless start in the H-Smart variant.

Honda is offering the 2025 Dio 125 in five colours: Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Sports Yellow, Pearl Igneous Black, and Imperial Red.