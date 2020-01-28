India's fastest electric scooter Ather 450X launched at INR 99,000

Ather Energy has launched the Ather 450X, a limited edition version of the Ather 450 electric scooter, at INR 99,000. This price includes GST and FAME II incentive but excludes state subsidy, insurance, road tax and registration charges.

At the heart of the Ather 450X is a 6 kW/26 Nm electric motor which gets its energy from a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery. The electric scooter comes with four riding modes, including Eco, Ride, Sport and a high-performance 'Warp' mode. It tips the scales at 108 kg.

In warp mode, the Ather 450X can accelerate from standstill to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds, which makes it the fastest electric scooter in India. The new model is offered in two variants: Plus and Pro. Customers can switch between the two via their smartphone application. The Plus variant is based on the specification of the standard 450.

Breaking the glass ceiling of range anxiety, the 450X has a projected range of 116 km (IDC range) and a real-life range of 85 km in city conditions. The charging rate is 1.5 km per minute, which makes it the fastest charging product in the electric two-wheeler category.

The Ather 450X will be available across 10 cities in India beginning with Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai. Ather Energy claims that it has received thousands of pre-orders coming in from more than 300 cities. The Bengaluru-based startup will also equip other key markets with multiple fast charging Ather Grid points and Ather experience centres. Ather Grid will be available in locations like malls, cafes, supermarkets and tech parks for public use.

Sticking to the existing quirky design philosophy, the Ather 450X will be sold in three new colours, Grey, Green and White. It features a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This unit can be connected to a smartphone and its display boasts 16 million colours. Also worth noting is the fact that it is based on Android and supports 4G via an e-SIM. It offers personalised ride statistics, charging status, push navigation, theft & tow detection, live location, vehicle state tracking, voice assistant and welcome lights. Bluetooth can be used for music playback and call alerts.

Other key features of the Ather 450X include onboard diagnostics, over-the-air updates, auto indicator off and Guide-me-home lights. The Ather 450X will also support connected accessories like smart helmets and tyre pressure monitoring systems.

The Ather 450X has been developed over a time period of 1.5 years. Its deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2020 (July to September 2020).

