Volvo S90 Levels Up with Fresh Looks and Advanced Features

Volvo Cars has unveiled the refreshed Volvo S90, bringing sleeker design, smarter technology, and enhanced comfort to its luxury sedan lineup. With a contemporary exterior and a more premium interior, the new S90 reflects Volvo’s shift towards full electrification.

Inside, it features a new 11.2-inch freestanding display, a faster user interface, and over-the-air updates, ensuring a future-proof experience. As a plug-in hybrid, the S90 offers up to 80 km of electric range under WLTP norms, while also being available with a mild hybrid petrol engine for those seeking efficient performance.

The S90’s safety suite gets a boost with features like Pilot Assist, offering semi-autonomous driving support. On the outside, the sedan boasts a reimagined front grille, sleeker Thor’s Hammer LED headlights with Matrix technology, and new taillights, giving it a fresh yet unmistakably Volvo look.

Further enhancing the ride is standard adaptive suspension and upgraded sound insulation, while new colour options like Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red add a personal touch. The new Volvo S90 will launch in China this summer, with more markets to follow soon.