Volvo S90 Levels Up with Fresh Looks and Advanced Features

17/04/2025 - 14:42 | ,  ,   | IAB Team

Volvo Cars has unveiled the refreshed Volvo S90, bringing sleeker design, smarter technology, and enhanced comfort to its luxury sedan lineup. With a contemporary exterior and a more premium interior, the new S90 reflects Volvo’s shift towards full electrification.

Inside, it features a new 11.2-inch freestanding display, a faster user interface, and over-the-air updates, ensuring a future-proof experience. As a plug-in hybrid, the S90 offers up to 80 km of electric range under WLTP norms, while also being available with a mild hybrid petrol engine for those seeking efficient performance.

The S90’s safety suite gets a boost with features like Pilot Assist, offering semi-autonomous driving support. On the outside, the sedan boasts a reimagined front grille, sleeker Thor’s Hammer LED headlights with Matrix technology, and new taillights, giving it a fresh yet unmistakably Volvo look.

Further enhancing the ride is standard adaptive suspension and upgraded sound insulation, while new colour options like Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red add a personal touch. The new Volvo S90 will launch in China this summer, with more markets to follow soon.

