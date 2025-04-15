Mercedes EQS SUV Marks Brand's 200,000th ‘Made in India’ Car

Mercedes-Benz India has marked a major milestone with the rollout of its 200,000th locally manufactured car at its Chakan facility in Pune. The landmark vehicle, an EQS SUV, was unveiled by Dr. Jörg Burzer, Member of the Board at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, alongside Santosh Iyer, MD & CEO, and Vyankatesh Kulkarni, Head of Operations, Mercedes-Benz India.

The German marque’s growth story in India is striking. While the first 50,000 cars took 19 years (1995–2014), the next 150,000 were produced in just 10 years—with 50,000 units built in the last two alone. This reflects the growing demand for luxury cars and the evolving aspirations of Indian buyers.

Also read: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe & Cabriolet Get Sporty “Limited Edition”

Mercedes-Benz India has consistently led innovations in local manufacturing. It was the first to produce a Maybach outside Germany (2015) and began local assembly of the EQS 580 electric sedan in 2022. The EQS SUV followed, making it the first carmaker in India to localize two electric vehicles. Its facility has been running on 100% green energy since 2022.

Today, the brand produces 11 luxury models locally and boasts the widest luxury car portfolio made in India. With a total investment of ₹3,000 crore, including ₹200 crore added in 2024, Mercedes-Benz continues to reinforce its long-term commitment to the Indian market.

Backed by over 100 touchpoints across 50+ cities, Mercedes-Benz combines German engineering with local insight, delivering premium vehicles and luxury experiences tailored to Indian consumers.