Chetak electric scooter launched in India, priced from INR 1 lakh

Bajaj has finally launched the Chetak in India. The company has priced its much-awaited electric scooter attractively from INR 1 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Chetak electric scooter will initially be available in Pune and Bengaluru and the bookings for the same will open on 15 January 2020, i.e. tomorrow. It will be sold through KTM dealerships and it will be available for a test drive from the end of this month.

The reborn Chetak will be sold in two variants, Urbane (drum brakes) and Premium (front disc brake and metallic paint). Colour options for Chetak Urbane include Citrus Rush, Velutto Rosso and Indigo Metallic. The Chetak Premium will be offered in Cyber White, Hazelnut and Brooklyn Black colours. The Premium variant carries a premium of INR 15,000.

The Chetak electric scooter features an LED headlamp surrounded by a horseshoe-shaped daytime running light, sleek indicators at the front and pseudo air vents at the front and rear and sequential turn indicators at the rear to reflect its neo-retro styling. Single-sided front suspension and single-sided swingarm give a premium touch to the scooter.

The Chetak is the Bajaj Auto's first scooter in 14 years. The company has interestingly avoided badging the Chetak Electric with the Bajaj logo. The scooter has a full metal body and offers keyless operation.

The Chetak houses a 3 kWh IP67 rated battery and an electric motor which produces 4 kW and 16 Nm of torque. The battery takes 5 hours to fully charge from a standard wall charger. Achieving 25% charging takes 1 hour. A complimentary charger is offered with the purchase of the electric scooter and installed by a trained Bajaj Auto technician at the customer’s house.

Bajaj Auto offers smartphone connectivity with the Chetak, with readouts for charge status, range, location, unauthorised movement (geofencing) and charging status. The company is also offering 1-year free data subscription free with the electric scooter.

The Chetak will be the first two-wheeler in the world to be soled completely digitally. A special experience centre for the Chetak has been set up at Fergusson Road, Pune. Bajaj Auto is also operating a dedicated call-centre. Chetak customers will have to simply dial +91-77090-84000 for any assistance. The Chetak will come with a 3 year or 50,000 km warranty (whichever is earlier). It will be offered with three free services which will be done yearly or after every 12,000 km.