Xiaomi EV Reaches 100,000th SU7 Production Milestone

Xiaomi EV has hit a major milestone with the 100,000th unit of its first vehicle, the SU7, rolling off the assembly line. This achievement, announced by Xiaomi founder Lei Jun, comes just 230 days after the SU7’s launch, underscoring the rapid production pace of the tech giant's EV division.

Launched on March 28, 2024, the SU7 directly targets the Tesla Model 3 and is available in three trims—Standard, Pro, and Max—starting from RMB 215,900 (about $29,850). Recently, Xiaomi also introduced the SU7 Ultra, a high-performance variant priced at RMB 814,900, set to debut at the Guangzhou Auto Show on November 15 with a full launch in March 2025.

Xiaomi aims to reach 120,000 SU7 deliveries by the end of the year, with the 100,000th delivery expected soon as logistics wrap up. This rapid production milestone highlights Xiaomi's serious entry into the EV market, with ambitious goals for the future.

