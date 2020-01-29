BS-VI Bajaj CT and Platina with new features launched in India

Bajaj Auto has launched the BS-VI CT and Platina series motorcycles in India. The BS-VI range is equipped with Electronic Injection (EI) system that replaces the carburettor tech of the old (BS-IV) motorcycles.

Bajaj Auto along with leading component partners has designed a unique EI system at its R&D centre. The EI system is claimed to deliver improved mileage and make the engine run smooth. Bajaj Auto also claims that the EI system is easy to maintain.

The BS-VI CT range, similar to the old (BS-IV) series is available with two engine options – 100 cc and 110 cc. The CT110 now features a new LED DRL that adds a premium touch to the vehicle. The company has also added a bash plate to the CT110 to enhance the protection to the engine on rough terrains. The CT range is available with prices starting from INR 40,794*, which makes it the most affordable BS-VI commuter motorcycle in the Indian market.

The Platina series, too, is available in two variants – 100 cc and 110 cc H-Gear. The BS-VI Platina range is available from INR 47,264*. The BS-VI Platina 100 Electric Start is available at INR 54,797*, which is about INR 6,368 more than the old (BS-IV) model's price.

The budget-friendly hardware specifications on both motorcycles include conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. All motorcycles and their respective variants listed in this post come with drum brakes as standard, except the Platina 110 H-Gear, which can be had with a disc brake at the front (and a drum brake at the rear) optionally.

With the launch of the updated CT and Platina series, Bajaj Auto has commenced its transition towards BS-VI compliance. The company will make announcements about more BS-VI vehicles very soon. Speaking about the launch of the BS-VI CT and Platina series, Sarang Kanade, President – Motorcycle, said:

The introduction of these models begins the transition of our product range to BS6 norms. Bajaj Auto has scaled up their line-up of BS-VI compliant vehicles and will make BS-VI bikes available in the other models too in the next few weeks.

Apart from updating its product portfolio with BS-VI compliance, Bajaj Auto will also expand its range with a 250 cc Dominar. The quarter-litre product from Bajaj Auto was spotted during test runs earlier this month.

*Ex-showroom Delhi