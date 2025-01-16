VW ID.7 Pro S Stuns with 941 km Range in Efficiency Test

Volkswagen has achieved a groundbreaking efficiency milestone with its ID.7 Pro S. During a test at the Nardò circuit in southern Italy, the electric sedan covered an impressive 941 kilometers on a single charge of its 86 kWh battery. This surpasses its official WLTP range of 709 kilometers by a remarkable 232 kilometers, or 32.7%.

The efficiency test showcased the ID.7 Pro S's average energy consumption of just 9.2 kWh/100 km—equivalent to about 1 liter of diesel per 100 km. Conducted in December under ambient temperatures of 5 to 15°C, the test replicated urban rush-hour conditions with an average speed of 29 km/h, simulating typical city traffic.

Built for efficiency, the ID.7 Pro S combines cutting-edge aerodynamics with the innovative APP550 electric drive system. With a drag coefficient as low as 0.23 and a torque output of 545 Nm, the vehicle achieves a balance of power and economy. The sedan accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds and boasts a DC charging capacity of up to 200 kW. This enables the battery to recharge from 10% to 80% in just 26 minutes, adding 244 kilometers of range in a quick 10-minute charge.

Perfect for families and long-distance travelers, the ID.7 Pro S offers spacious interiors, high comfort, and an unmatched all-electric range, setting a new standard in efficiency and performance for electric vehicles in Europe.