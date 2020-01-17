Here is a list of KTM dealerships where you can buy Bajaj Chetak e-scooter

Bajaj Auto had announced at the launch event of the Chetak e-scooter that the vehicle will be sold via select KTM dealerships in Pune and Bengaluru. The two-wheeler manufacturer has also listed the KTM outlets where the electric scooter will be available for test rides and booking.

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter will be sold at 14 KTM outlets in Bengaluru and 4 dealerships in Pune. The company’s website, however, currently (as on 17 January 2020) lists 13 outlets in Bengaluru. Check out the complete list in the table below:

City KTM Outlet Location Bengaluru Banashankari Bannerghatta BTM layout Chandra Layout Electronic City HRBR Layout Indiranagar Langford Road Marathahalli Mekhri Circle Rajajinagar Whitefield Yelahanka Pune Bund Garden Chakan Kharadi Wakdewadi

Bajaj Auto has also inaugurated a Customer Experience Center at Fergusson College Road, Pune. The experience centre at Fergusson College Road will boast a self-serviced explanation of Chetak technology where visitors can get details about the vehicle by pointing an iPad at it.

Apart from offering the Chetak e-scooter via KTM dealerships, Bajaj Auto has also announced that it has operational service centres for the vehicle. The service centres will offer genuine spare parts and dedicated electric vehicle technicians.

The bookings for the Bajaj Chetak e-scooter have begun online for a reservation amount of INR 2,000. The test rides for the electric scooter will start from end-January 2020 while the deliveries are scheduled to begin from end-February 2020. In the first phase, the Chetak e-scooter will be available in Bengaluru and Pune only while rest of the cities are likely to get the vehicle later in the year.

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter is available in two variants – Urbane and Premium. The two variants are distinguished by the paint options and the braking setup. Check out the complete list of differences between the two variants in the table below:

Variant Urbane Premium Body Colour Solid Colours Metallic Finish Glossy Glossy Seat Rexine Black Tan Stitch Medium Grey Light Tan Bezels Siberian Silver Satin Silver Wheel Colour Matt Black (Solid) Slate Grey/Satin Black (Metallic) Floor Mat Black (TPU) Dark Grey with Speckles (TPU) Front Brake Drum Disc Colours Cyber White Citrus Rush Hazelnut Brooklyn Black Velutto Rosso Indigo Metallic Price INR 1,00,000 INR 1,15,000

The Bajaj Chetak e-scooter comes with a three-year/50,000 km warranty and long service intervals of one-year/12,000 km. The Chetak e-scooter will come with three free services. A complimentary Chetak Charger is also included in the ex-showroom price tag although the additional installation charges will be borne by the owner.