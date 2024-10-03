Massive BYD Recall: Fire Hazard Affects Nearly 100,000 EVs

BYD, a leading name in the electric vehicle (EV) market, has initiated a major recall of nearly 100,000 electric vehicles over concerns of potential fire hazards. This recall highlights the brand’s commitment to addressing safety concerns, despite its typically strong reputation in the NEV (New Energy Vehicle) space. The BYD recall specifically impacts two popular models: the Dolphin and Yuan Plus, and it has drawn attention due to the scale and seriousness of the issue.

The Scope of the BYD Recall

Starting September 30, 2024, BYD will begin the recall of 96,714 Dolphin and Yuan Plus vehicles in China. This recall has been announced by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), signaling the potential safety risks posed by these models. BYD has split the recall into two separate groups, which are being handled by two of its operating entities.

BYD Auto Industry Co Ltd : Responsible for recalling 87,762 units of Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs that were manufactured between February 4, 2023, and December 26, 2023.

: Responsible for recalling 87,762 units of Dolphin and Yuan Plus EVs that were manufactured between February 4, 2023, and December 26, 2023. BYD Auto Co Ltd: Will recall 8,952 units of the Yuan Plus EVs, built between November 2, 2022, and June 19, 2023.

The Fire Risk Explanation

The cause of the recall stems from an issue with the Column-Assist Electric Power Steering (CEPS) controller in the affected vehicles. According to the statement released by SAMR, the manufacturing process of the CEPS controller may have caused microcracks in the capacitor on the controller's circuit board. These microcracks could worsen over time during regular vehicle use. If the cracks expand significantly, they could lead to a short circuit, which might cause the capacitor to overheat and burn. In more extreme cases, this defect could lead to a fire, putting drivers and passengers at serious risk.

BYD’s Plan of Action

To prevent these risks from materializing, BYD has assured customers that it will take immediate action. The company will commission authorized dealers to retrofit all affected vehicles with controller insulation gaskets at no cost to the vehicle owners. This retrofit is intended to eliminate the potential for the capacitor to overheat and catch fire, restoring safety to the vehicles.

Recent BYD Recall History

Interestingly, this BYD recall is one of the larger ones the company has conducted, but it’s not the first in recent memory. In April 2024, BYD recalled 16,666 Seagull EVs due to a software glitch that could cause the reverse camera to fail, compromising safety when drivers attempted to back up. While BYD recalls are relatively rare, this pattern shows the company's vigilance in addressing safety concerns head-on as they arise.

