Maruti WagonR-based EV spied again, to be introduced later this year

Maruti Suzuki has been working on a rather promising portfolio for the year 2020. One of the many new models that will be introduced this year will be its first production EV, a model derived from the WagonR. IAB reader Akshay Sharma recently spotted this EV being tested in Gurgaon.

The Maruti WagonR-based EV which has been seen undergoing road-testing from a while now. Reports say that it will be called Maruti XL5 and that it will be sold only to fleet customers such as cab operators and EESL initially. The slowdown in the industry seems to have deferred the launch for private customers.

In comparison to the Maruti WagonR, the spied test mule features bigger, 15-inch alloy wheels which have been borrowed from the Maruti Ignis, a unique front-end with split headlamps and distinctive upper grille, lower grille, bumper and fog lamps as well. Differences at the rear seem to be high-mounted stop lamp and clear-lens, LED tail lamps.



There is a chance that the model spied may be launched in two versions, a conventional ICE version and an all-electric version. The former would use the BS-VI K12M four-cylinder engine which delivers 61 kW (82.94 PS) of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual would be the transmission options.

Also Read: 2020 Maruti Vitara Brezza (facelift) middle variant spied, interior revealed

Before the WagonR-based EV, Maruti Suzuki will unveil the Futuro-e concept, at Auto Expo 2020 tomorrow. The production version of the same could be launched as early as in late-2021, although it may not necessarily be a pure electric vehicle.