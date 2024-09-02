2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched in India with Updated Features & Colours

The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has debuted in India, starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 2 lakh. This iconic motorcycle now boasts several updates, including new colours and modern features.

Among the key upgrades, the 2024 Classic 350 now sports a new LED headlight paired with a position light, infusing a modern vibe into its classic design. Additionally, the motorcycle features an adjustable clutch and brake levers, a gear position indicator for added convenience, and a USB type-C charger.

Also read: 2024 Jawa 42 Launched in India: Vintage Vibes with Upgraded Tech

The refreshed colour palette includes options like Emerald, Jodhpur Blue, Commando Sand, Madras Red, Medallion Bronze, Sand Grey, and Stealth Black, with the Stealth Black variant exclusively featuring alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the Classic 350 remains unchanged, powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder engine delivering 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. Known for its refined performance, the engine continues to impress.

Also read: Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen: A New Icon on Indian Roads

The bike’s cradle frame is supported by a telescopic fork and twin shock absorbers, riding on 18-inch wheels. Braking is handled by disc brakes on both ends, except for the base variant, which comes with a rear drum brake.