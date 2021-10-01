Citroen Berlingo Testing in India Continues, MPV Spied Again

Testing of the Citroen Berlingo in India continues as the MPV has been spied on our roads once again. There had been multiple sightings of the upcoming vehicle’s prototypes in the past and now, another test mule has been spotted.

Just like earlier spy shots, the latest spy pictures have captured the Citroen Berlingo undergoing road tests without any camouflage. We can see that that French carmaker’s MPV has a distinctive Citroen design language. For instance, there are horizontally split headlamps and the bumper features trapezoidal air vents like the Citroen C5 Aircross.

On the sides, the Citroen Berlingo has blacked-out A-pillars, while the design for the rear windows is asymmetrical. Moreover, the side cladding features air capsules with white trapezoidal design elements. The rear facet gets vertically stacked tail lamps. Overall, the design feels European.

In the international markets, the Citroen Berlingo range is offered with two engine choices – 1.2L turbo-petrol and 1.5L diesel, which generate peak power outputs of 110 hp and 130 hp, respectively. It is being said that the Indian-spec model would draw power from a 1.5L petrol engine and have a 6-speed manual transmission.

Based on Groupe PSA’s EMP2 architecture, the Citroen Berlingo is offered in two iterations globally – Berlingo and Berlingo XL. While the former is 4.4 m long, the latter has a length of 4.75 m. The test mule spotted looks like the longer one of the two. It would have 7 seats on the inside, and hence, is expected to take on the likes of Toyota Innova Crysta, Mahindra Marazzo, and Maruti Ertiga.

