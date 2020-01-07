Maruti Suzuki XL5 spied on test once again, could be launched in H2 2020 [Video]

After the XL6 (Ertiga-based premium 6-seater MPV) and the S-Presso Maruti Suzuki is developing another SUV wannabe, rumoured to be called 'XL5'. Here's a new spy video of the XL5, a model that will be based on the WagonR.

In comparison to the Maruti WagonR, the Maruti WagonR has bigger, 15-inch alloy wheels, and they're borrowed from the Maruti Ignis. Also worth noting is the higher ground clearance. It appears to have a unique front-end. In addition to split headlamps, the visual differences should be seen with the design of the upper grille, lower grille, front bumper and the fog lamps as well. At the rear, this model uses LED high-mounted stop lamp and LED tail lamps.

The interior is unlikely to be much different in terms of design. It may be offered with unique upholstery and trim and some exclusive equipment at best.

The Maruti XL5 will reportedly be sold via the premium NEXA dealerships, just like the Maruti XL6. It should be plonked with the BS-VI K12M four-cylinder engine which pushes out 61 kW (82.94 PS) of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,200 rpm. The engine will come mated to a standard 5-speed manual transmission or an optional 5-speed automated manual transmission.

The Maruti XL5 will likely be launched in the second half of 2020. With the Maruti WagonR priced from INR 4.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the Maruti Ignis priced from INR 4.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), it'll be interesting to see how the Maruti XL5 is positioned.