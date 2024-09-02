New Bentley Flying Spur Launch Date Confirmed!

Bentley has officially marked the calendar for the grand unveiling of the all-new Flying Spur. This latest iteration of the Grand Touring sedan is set to make its debut on September 10.

At the heart of this luxury masterpiece is Bentley's groundbreaking Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, delivering a staggering 782 PS (771 bhp) and 1000 Nm of torque. This isn't just another luxury sedan; it's a four-door supercar that pushes the boundaries of what's possible. Bentley proudly claims this Flying Spur is the most powerful, dynamic, and efficient four-door car in its 105-year history. With CO2 emissions below 40 g/km, an electric-only range of over 45 miles, and a total range exceeding 500 miles, it’s a true marvel of engineering.

The Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain embodies Bentley's vision of the future, offering a thrilling blend of supercar performance with the serenity of silent, all-electric cruising. To celebrate the launch, Bentley will release a film that highlights the car’s enhanced dynamic capabilities, featuring racing legends both past and present.

Also read: Bentley Bids Farewell to the Iconic W12 Engine

The new Flying Spur is more than just a car; it's a statement of power, luxury, and forward-thinking innovation. Mark your calendars for September 10 – this is one debut you won’t want to miss.