Citroen C3 Spied Again, Launch in 2022, to Rival i20, Baleno, Altroz

Testing of the upcoming Citroen C3 continues even though the premium hatchback had made its global debut in India recently. At the event, the French carmaker had confirmed that it will launch the C3 in the Indian market during the first half of 2022. After the Citroen C5 Aircross, it will be the brand’s second product in India.

In the latest Citroen C3 spy shot, the test mule looks like a production-ready model even though it is heavily camouflaged. The upcoming premium hatchback has been caught on camera from behind. We can see a small portion of the LED taillights. The roof-mounted rear spoiler is visible, too.

Since the Citroen C3 has been officially unveiled, we know how the upcoming car looks like. The new model has the signature Citroen grille at the front along with split-type headlamps and LED DRLs, similar to what we have seen on the Citroen C5 Aircross. Other exterior features include dual-tone alloy wheels, body cladding, dual-tone colour options, and more.

As for the Citroen C3 interior, features such as a 3-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, a large infotainment display, exterior body-coloured accents on the dashboard, horizontal AC vents at the centre and vertical vents of the sides, a digital instrument cluster, and more. Citroen will offer customers a choice of 8 seat covers.

Coming to the engine, while the official details have not been revealed, it is being anticipated that the Citroen C3 will be powered by a 1.2L 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo-diesel motor. The transmission options would include a 5-speed manual and a DCT. When launched, the new C3 will lock horns with the i20, Baleno, Altorz, and the likes.

