Hero Xpulse 200 4 Valve Spied, Expect Increased Refinement & Power

A test mule of the Hero Xpulse 200 4 Valve has been caught testing. This is the first time that the updated model of the highly popular and most affordable dual-sports motorcycle has been spied testing. The 4-valve version of the Xpulse 200 is expected to offer increased refinement and a bump in power output.

We can see in the spy pictures that the Hero Xpulse 200 4 valve has a new colour scheme. It’s a dual-tone shade of blue and black in a gloss finish that looks refreshing. Hero MotoCorp is expected to introduce more new colour options with the updated Xpusle 200. The current model is available in 5 paint schemes - White, Matte Green, Matte Grey, Sports Red, and Panther Black.

The spy pictures also give us a clear look at the 4 valve sticker on the new Xpulse 200’s fuel tank. We can also see that the engine casing has a different colour. The inclusion of 2 more valves would make the 200cc engine more refined and, thus, reduce vibrations. We also expect the engine to make slightly more power and return increased fuel efficiency. As for the cosmetics, some minor changes, like the use of body-coloured highlights on the rims, and revised branding on side panels; can be seen.

Apart from these changes, the rest of the motorcycle is likely to remain more or less the same. It would have the same set of suspension - 37 mm telescopic front forks with 190 mm travel and 10-step pre-load adjustable rear monoshock - and brakes - 276 mm front and 220 mm rear petal disc with single-channel ABS. The 220 mm ground clearance of the motorcycle would also remain unaltered.

Coming to the price, the current model of the Hero Xpulse 200 retails at INR 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the inclusion of 2 more valves and a few other cosmetic changes, we expect Hero MotoCorp to ask for a slight premium for the updated model.

Source