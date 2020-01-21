Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Futuro-e teased, first details revealed

The Maruti Futuro-e has been officially confirmed as one of Maruti Suzuki's debut vehicles at Auto Expo 2020. Moreover, the upcoming electric car's first teaser has also been released.

As against the previous speculations, the Maruti Futuro-e will not be the electric version of the Maruti Wagon R. The teaser image strongly suggests that it will be a crossover utility vehicle representing the brand's new global design language. The silhouette depicts the sloping roofline of a coupe gelling in an SUV body. LED lights will be present at both the ends and that too in a highly unconventional design layout. From what can be perceived with the limited information available right now, the Futuro-e will be an SUV-Coupe in the B-segment, like the Tata Nexon EV.

Commenting on the exterior design of the Futuro-e, Mr. CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The design of Concept FUTURO-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupé with a SUV. It is a

significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of Utility Vehicles in India.”

Also Read: World Exclusive: 2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) TVC leaked [Video]

The Maruti Futuro-e could be launched as early as towards the end of this calendar year. A Toyota-badged version of the Maruti Futuro-e will likely follow in 2021.