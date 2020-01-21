Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Futuro-e teased, first details revealed

21/01/2020 - 13:45 | ,   | Prashant Singh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The Maruti Futuro-e has been officially confirmed as one of Maruti Suzuki's debut vehicles at Auto Expo 2020. Moreover, the upcoming electric car's first teaser has also been released.

Maruti Suzuki Futuro E
The production-spec Maruti Futuro-e will arrive only in 2021.

As against the previous speculations, the Maruti Futuro-e will not be the electric version of the Maruti Wagon R. The teaser image strongly suggests that it will be a crossover utility vehicle representing the brand's new global design language. The silhouette depicts the sloping roofline of a coupe gelling in an SUV body. LED lights will be present at both the ends and that too in a highly unconventional design layout. From what can be perceived with the limited information available right now, the Futuro-e will be an SUV-Coupe in the B-segment, like the Tata Nexon EV.

Commenting on the exterior design of the Futuro-e, Mr. CV Raman, Senior Executive Director (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The design of Concept FUTURO-e is a fascinating fusion of a coupé with a SUV. It is a
significant departure from the mainstream SUV architecture and is expected to raise the design bar of Utility Vehicles in India.”

Maruti Futuro E Filing
A Toyota-badged version of the Maruti Futuro-e will likely follow in 2021.

Also Read: World Exclusive: 2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift) TVC leaked [Video]

The Maruti Futuro-e could be launched as early as towards the end of this calendar year. A Toyota-badged version of the Maruti Futuro-e will likely follow in 2021.

Maruti Futuro-e - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest