The new Mahindra Scorpio taillights have been revealed in the latest spy shots. They appear to have a revised design that should be able to bring some freshness to the updated SUV’s rear end.

The new Mahindra Scorpio has been spotted undergoing road testing several times in the past. However, perhaps, this is the first time when the revised taillights of the upcoming SUV have been caught on camera. We can see in the latest spy shots that the new Scorpio would have a pair of newly designed taillights that appear to be somewhat bigger than those of the current model.

Only a portion of the new Mahindra Scorpio taillights is visible in the latest spy shots. It looks like that the lights have been extended upwards to meet the rear roof-mounted spoiler. And this portion is currently hidden by the camouflage. What do you have to say about these redesigned taillights of the upcoming Scorpio? Let us know in the comments below.

While the rear end of the new Mahindra Scorpio would see some design tweaks, the front end of the updated SUV would also come equipped with some new elements. For instance, there would be a newly designed front grille, updated front bumper, and alloy wheels. It is being speculated that the new Scorpio would be using LED projector headlamps and come equipped with LED DRLs.

The new Mahindra Scorpio would be made available in two engine options a 2.2L mHawk diesel mill and a 2.0L turbo-petrol. The new SUV would come with two transmission options - a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. It’s also being said that Mahindra would also introduce an AWD model of the new Scorpio. At the moment, there is no concrete information regarding the new model’s launch.

