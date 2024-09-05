BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Diesel Launched in India

BMW has introduced the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in a diesel variant for the Indian market. Locally produced at BMW's Chennai plant, the new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro comes with a price tag of INR 65,00,000 (ex-showroom) and is available at all BMW dealerships and online.

Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine, it delivers 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 7.6 seconds. Paired with an 8-speed Steptronic sport transmission, it offers smooth shifts, paddle shifters, and multiple driving modes for optimal performance.

Also read: All-New BMW M5 Touring: Power, Performance, and Practicality in One Package

The car's aggressive look is highlighted by a Blacked Out Kidney Grille, Adaptive LED headlights with M Lights Shadowline, and a High Gloss Black rear diffuser. Inside, the cabin boasts premium materials, electrically adjustable leather seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, creating a luxurious driving experience.

The new BMW 320Ld M Sport Pro is available in four exciting metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue. Exclusive M headliner Anthracite upholstery is offered as standard.