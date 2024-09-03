Aston Martin's Fastest Yet: The 2025 Vanquish Roars with 824 HP

Aston Martin has taken the automotive world by storm with the unveiling of the 2025 Vanquish, the third generation of its legendary grand tourer. This model marks a significant leap forward, boasting an 824 horsepower V12 engine, making it the fastest series production car in the company's storied history.

At the heart of the 2025 Vanquish lies a 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, a marvel of engineering that has been heavily revised for this model. The engine features a reinforced cylinder block, upgraded conrods, re-engineered cylinder heads with new camshafts, and optimized intake and exhaust ports. These enhancements result in an astonishing 824 horsepower at 6,500 rpm and 738 lb-ft of torque available between 2,500 and 5,000 rpm.

Power is delivered to the rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, and an electronic limited-slip differential ensures optimal traction. The Vanquish also features a Boost Reserve function, which temporarily increases turbo boost pressure, providing extra power when needed, such as during overtaking maneuvers.

Built on a bonded aluminum chassis, the 2025 Vanquish is 75% stiffer than the DBS 770 Ultimate, with an extended wheelbase of 80 mm for improved stability and handling. This new platform allows the Vanquish to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, with a top speed of 214 mph. The car offers five driving modes: Wet, Sport, Sport Plus, Track, and Individual, catering to a wide range of driving conditions and preferences.

Production of the 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish will be limited to just 1,000 units per year, with deliveries set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024.