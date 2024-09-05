First-Ever Electric Mercedes-Maybach Launched in India

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its first-ever electric Maybach, the EQS SUV, in India, priced at Rs 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). This flagship electric SUV blends Maybach's signature opulence with cutting-edge EV technology.

The Maybach EQS features a striking front with a black grille panel adorned with vertical chrome strips, reminiscent of the iconic Maybach waterfall grille. The dual-tone paint scheme further enhances its luxurious appeal.

The interior of the EQS boasts the German carmaker's MBUX Hyperscreen with Maybach-exclusive animations, Nappa leather reclining massage seats, and dual 11.6-inch rear entertainment screens. Rear passengers enjoy first-class luxury with folding tables, thermal cup holders, and a fridge.

Mercedes is using a 122 kWh battery in the EQS which delivers 658 BHP and 950 Nm of torque. The EV achieves 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds with a top speed of 210 km/h. It offers an impressive range of 611 km on a single charge and supports rapid charging via a 200 kW DC fast charger.

With no direct rivals in India, the Maybach EQS stands as the pinnacle of electric luxury SUVs in the market.