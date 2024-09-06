Electrifying the Past: Renault’s Stunning R17 Electromod Concept

Renault is diving deep into the world of electric restomods, following the footsteps of brands like Opel and Hyundai. After the success of their electrified R5 Turbo 3E, Renault has now revealed its latest one-off creation — the R17 Electromod. A reimagining of the iconic 1970s Renault 17 sports coupé, this all-electric concept is a striking blend of retro design and modern innovation.

A Fusion of Past and Present

The R17 Electromod, a one-of-a-kind concept, is a tribute to Renault’s classic 17 model, developed in collaboration with renowned French designer Ora Ïto. Known for his work with brands like Nike, adidas, and Citroën, Ora Ïto’s influence is evident in the car’s sleek, futuristic aesthetic. The concept car retains the spirit of the original '70s coupé but brings it into the modern era with cutting-edge design and technology.

Advanced Chassis and Striking Design

Built around a lightweight carbon fiber chassis, the R17 Electromod is a thoroughly modern machine. It stays true to its roots, with styling cues from the original Renault 17, but adds a contemporary touch. The car’s body is 6.7 inches wider than its predecessor and features a Galactic Brown finish paired with custom LED lighting that emphasizes its sleek, aerodynamic profile.

Electric Power with a Punch

At its core, the R17 Electromod is powered by a fully-electric motor producing 270 horsepower. While this may not sound groundbreaking, the car’s low curb weight of just 3,086 lbs allows it to deliver impressive performance. This combination of power and lightness ensures the R17 Electromod is both agile and responsive — an important feat for an electric vehicle.

A Retro-Inspired Interior

Inside, the R17 Electromod blends retro charm with modern comfort. The cabin features redesigned seats that incorporate the original model’s “petal” structure, paired with a futuristic steering wheel and a bespoke four-gauge cluster. The interior materials include a luxurious mix of brown heathered satin Merino wool and beige bouclé wool, adding to the vehicle’s upscale feel.

Conclusion

Renault’s R17 Electromod is a bold statement in the world of electric restomods. With its perfect blend of vintage appeal and modern technology, this concept car not only pays homage to Renault’s past but also points to a future where classic design meets sustainable innovation.

Source