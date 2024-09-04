Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Debuts in India at Rs 14.51 Lakh

Hyundai has introduced the Creta Knight Edition in the Indian market, just in time for the festive season. With prices starting at Rs 14,50,800 (ex-showroom), this special edition SUV is available in both petrol and diesel variants, offering a striking new look and enhanced features.

The Creta Knight Edition boasts over 21 distinct upgrades from the standard Creta, with an all-black exterior that sets it apart. This includes a black grille with Matte Black logos, black 17-inch alloy wheels paired with red brake calipers, and black accents on the front and rear skid plates, side sill garnish, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, ORVMs, and spoiler.

The Knight Edition continues the dark theme on the inside with black leather upholstery highlighted by Brass stitching, metal pedals, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and brass inserts, creating a sporty and premium feel.

Available in two variants, S(O) and SX(O), the Creta Knight Edition offers flexible engine options. The 1.5-litre petrol engine can be paired with a 6-speed manual or an IVT, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

For those looking for an extra edge, the Creta Knight Edition also offers a Titan Grey Matte exterior color option for an additional Rs 5,000, and a dual-tone exterior option priced at an additional Rs 15,000.