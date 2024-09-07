Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Customers to Receive Complimentary Charger / $450 Charging Credit

To help make it even easier for automotive enthusiasts to go electric, Hyundai is now offering customers who purchase or lease a new 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N their choice of a ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger or a $450 charging credit. Hyundai will provide the charger through its Hyundai Home Marketplace, a service that will also assist with scheduling installation.

New 2025 IONIQ 5 N customers have 90 days from the date of purchase or lease inception to redeem a coupon code for their complimentary ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger or opt for a $450 ChargePoint out-of-home charging credit. Customers who purchased or leased a new 2025 IONIQ 5 N prior to the start of this new program on July 16, 2024 can still receive a charging benefit and have until October 14, 2024 to redeem a coupon code for either a home charger or an out-of-home charging credit.

To take advantage of this offer, IONIQ 5 N customers need to create a profile on Hyundai Home Marketplace. From there, they can make their selection between the two options.

Complimentary Home Charger

Upon selecting the home charger, customers will be provided a unique coupon code and a brief overview of the steps required for installation .

Hardwired installation through a Hyundai Home service provider is required . Installation costs, as well as any taxes and fees, are not included .

Hyundai Home Energy Advisors are available to answer questions and guide customers through the installation process.

Customers have 90 days from the date of purchase/lease inception to redeem for a charger and 180 days from the date of purchase/lease to complete hardwired installation. Those who purchased/leased IONIQ 5 N prior to July 16, 2024 must redeem by October 14, 2024 and hardwired installation must be completed through Hyundai Home by January 12, 2025.

ChargePoint Credit