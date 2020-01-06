KTM 390 Adventure spied in India again ahead of launch this month

As KTM continues testing the 390 Adventure in India, a test mule of the upcoming motorcycle has been spied again. The company had introduced it at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa last month and plans to launch it this month. Pre-bookings have commenced unofficially.

Dealerships have said that the deliveries of the KTM 390 Adventure should start soon after launch. The new motorcycle is expected to be priced at around INR 3 lakh*.

Regular readers would know that the KTM 390 Adventure, which made its global debut at EICMA 2019, will feature a slightly different specification sheet for the Indian market. The Indian-spec motorcycle will miss the adjustability function on the telescopic forks at the front. It will, however, feature a quick-shifter as standard. The rear suspension will be a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit. A 17-inch alloy wheel at the front and a 19-inch alloy wheel at the rear will be standard.

Some of the key features of the KTM 390 Adventure include full LED lighting (indicators, taillight and headlight), backlit switchgear and a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation function. It employs the 373.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine from the KTM 390 Duke, but in the BS-VI version. The single-cylinder motor will produce 43 hp of peak power and a maximum torque of 37 Nm. It will be linked to a 6-speed transmission.

The Braking department will comprise a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear along with Bybre-sourced callipers. The electronic rider aids will include first-in-segment (Indian market) features such as ABS and traction control system (with lean-sensitive function). The dual-channel ABS will be switchable.

The KTM 390 Adventure will compete with the BMW G 310 GS.

The KTM 250 Adventure will reportedly follow in the second half of the year. Then, the KTM 790 Adventure is said to be launched in the fourth quarter of the year.

[Image Source: rushlane.com]