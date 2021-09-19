New Aprilia SR 160 with SXR 160 Display Spied, to Rival Yamaha Aerox 155

A new spy shot has surfaced online and it suggests that an updated version of the Aprilia SR 160 is under development. The spy image reveals that the instrument cluster of the new model will be borrowed from the Aprilia SXR 160. Also, the updated SR 160 will compete with the upcoming Yamaha Aerox 155.

The spy image shows us the rear quarter of the updated Aprilia SR 160. While the camouflage has been able to hide the body panels of the scooter, we can see the fully digital instrument cluster that seems to be the same unit that can also be found on the Aprilia SXR 160. The LCD is not coloured but shows a plethora of information.

The rest of the scooter appears to be more or less the same as the current Aprilia SR 160. However, we do expect the updated model to feature some minor design changes to its body panels and front apron for a refreshed look. Also, we would like to see Aprilia implement some tweaks to the front end of the scooter.

Apart from the fully digital instrument cluster, we can also in the spy shot that the updated Aprilia SR 160 would have a mildly redesigned tail lamp that seems to have an “X-shaped” signature glow pattern. However, the turn signals continue to be the conventional halogen-type.

Powering the updated Aprilia SR 160 will be the familiar 160cc single-cylinder 3-valve engine that makes 10.9 PS of max power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque. It also does duties on the Aprilia SXR 160. We are expecting the new model to be launched during the upcoming festive season. It will lock horns with the Yamaha Aerox 155 that is slated to break cover soon.