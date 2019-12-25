KTM 250 Adventure Indian launch to happen in mid-2020 - Report

Following its global debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy, the KTM 390 Adventure arrived in India at the 2019 edition of the India Bike Week. However, the 250 cc variant of the Adventure series was missing from the motoring events in Italy and in India.

A recent report from Autocar India claims that the KTM 250 Adventure will be launched in India in mid-2020.

If launched, the KTM 250 Adventure will sit below the KTM 390 Adventure and miss a few components such as the LED headlight and Bluetooth-enabled display on the premium model. The quarter-litre adventure model will likely use a halogen headlight with LED DRLs. The suspension setup may include inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable rear mono-shock.

The cockpit of the 250 Adventure, unlike that of the 250 Duke, will pack a TFT display. However, the unit will miss Bluetooth connectivity. Will it be available as an optional extra? Not likely as the software tab on KTM’s website does not list KTM MY RIDE. Other key features on the KTM 250 Adventure will include a trellis frame with a bolted and a die-cast, open-lattice swingarm, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloys (wrapped in MRF Mogrip Meteor-FM2 tyres) and a 14.5-litre fuel tank.

The KTM 250 Adventure will borrow the 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor from the KTM 250 Duke. This engine, in BS-IV guise, produces 22 kW or 29.5 hp of peak power and a max torque of 24 Nm. Braking hardware will comprise a 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm rotor at the back, while the safety net will include switchable Bosch dual-channel ABS.

While KTM is yet to reveal the launch plans for the 250 Adventure, it has confirmed that the 390 Adventure will reach the showrooms in January next year. The unofficial bookings for the 390 Adventure have already commenced and the deliveries of the bigger motorcycle will start soon after the launch.

