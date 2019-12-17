More dealerships commence unofficial pre-bookings for KTM 390 Adventure

Back in November this year, select dealerships had started to accept the unofficial pre-bookings for the KTM 390 Adventure. It was expected that the vehicle will be launched at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa, but KTM opted to just unveil the motorcycle there. The company has confirmed that it will launch the new adventure model in January 2020.

In a new update, more dealerships have commenced the pre-booking process for the motorcycle. The amount varies from one dealership to another. Thus, we recommend you to walk into an outlet near you for more details. The deliveries should begin soon after the launch. The retail price is likely to hover around the INR 3 lakh.

The KTM 390 Adventure made its global debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show before arriving at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa. The Indian-spec model is slightly different from the international version and misses the adjustability function on the telescopic forks at the front. The rear mono-shock is preload adjustable. All other features are identical to the international version. The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels.

Full LED lighting, backlit switchgear and a Bluetooth-enabled colour TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation system are some of the key features of the KTM 390 Adventure. This bike shares the 373.2 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine with the KTM 390 Duke and draws 43 hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 37 Nm from the same. The engine, linked to a 6-speed transmission, will be BS-VI compliant.

The Indian-spec KTM 390 Adventure packs quick-shifter as a standard feature. Anchoring power comes from 320 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The rotors are grabbed by Bybre-sourced callipers. Electronic rider aids include traction control system (with lean-sensitive function) and dual-channel ABS (switchable and with cornering function).

The KTM 390 Adventure will directly rival the BMW G 310 GS, but it already looks more appealing on the paper.