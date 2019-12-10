KTM 790 Duke, KTM 790 Adventure production to be shifted to China from September 2020

KTM will shift production of the KTM 790 Duke and KTM 790 Adventure to its upcoming JV manufacturing facility with CFMoto in Hangzhou, China. This plant will become operational in June 2020.

At present, the KTM Duke 790 and KTM 790 Adventure are manufactured at KTM’s Mattighofen facility in Austria. Moving the production of the middleweight street naked and adventurer tourer to China will free up the Mattighofen plant. This will allow KTM to focus on flagship offerings like the 1290 Super Adventure, 1290 Super Duke GT and 1290 Super Duke R.

Apart from the 790 twins, the recently unveiled 890 Duke and upcoming 890 Adventure will also be made at the Hangzhou facility. The Austrian bike maker will be exporting these motorcycles to Europe, the US, Australia and ASEAN region as a completely built unit (CBU). India and Latin America will get the KTM 790 Duke and 790 Adventure via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route.

Any future models based on the 790 and 890 platforms will also be made at the Hangzhou plant. However, what will be interesting to see how the pricing of these middleweight motorcycles are affected due to India saying no to China’s Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

KTM’s new manufacturing plant in Hangzhou, China will be operational from June 2020 with an installed capacity of 50,000 units. There is a provision of increasing the capacity to 1 lakh units if needed. Series production of the KTM middleweight twins will begin in September 2020.

KTM launched the 790 Duke in India in September 2019 at INR 8.64 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Recently, it showcased the 790 Adventure based on the street naked motorcycle at India Bike Week 2019.