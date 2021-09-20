New Royal Enfield Himalayan Variant SPY VIDEO Surfaces Online

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan variant has been spied testing once again. A new spy video of what seems to be a more affordable option of the dual-sport motorcycle has surfaced online giving us a good look at the model.

We can see in the spy video that the new Royal Enfield Himalayan variant is undergoing some sort of road testing. The motorcycle is being ridden on a two-lane highway. While the speed at which the two-wheeler is moving has not been recorded, we guess it might be cruising between 80-100 kmph.

The spy video first shows the rear end of the new Royal Enfield Himalayan variant and it looks similar to that of the current model. There is the same LED tail lamp accompanied by an identical set of turn signals. During the later part of the footage, the test mule has been captured from the right side angle which reveals key details of the upcoming motorcycle.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan variant would not feature a rear rack for carrying luggage. It has been replaced by a compact pillion grab rail. Apart from that, other elements like the exhaust, side panels, split seats appear to be untouched. However, the front rack has been removed to give way for small fuel-tank shrouds that are likely to bear some graphics in the production-ready model.

Other changes on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan variant that we can see in the spy video include a minimal instrument cluster, perhaps, similar to the one that the company uses in the Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The front fork gaiters are missing. The new model also has a redesigned headlight mask that imparts a cleaner look. It would also have a smaller front wheel when compared to the 21-inch unit in the current Himalayan.