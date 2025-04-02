BYD Teases e7 Sedan with Up to 520 km Range

BYD has teased its latest electric sedan, the e7, adding another model to its growing EV lineup. Positioned as a mid-size pure electric sedan, the e7’s teaser images reveal a sleek design, though detailed specifications remain under wraps.

Regulatory filings indicate the BYD e7 measures 4,780 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and 1,515 mm in height, with a 2,820 mm wheelbase. Powering the sedan is a 100 kW electric motor, allowing a top speed of 150 km/h. Battery options include 48 kWh and 57.6 kWh packs, offering CLTC ranges of 450 km and 520 km, respectively.

Unlike BYD’s other models named after dynasties or marine life, the e series follows a unique naming convention. The last update to this lineup came in March 2024 with the e2 Glory Edition, though it is no longer listed on BYD’s official website.

With the e7’s official launch expected soon, it remains to be seen if BYD can make the e series more competitive in China’s fast-growing EV market. Stay tuned for further updates.