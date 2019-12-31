KTM 490 Duke to mount a ~60 BHP engine - Report

It’s no secret a KTM 490 range is in the works, as first reported by Indian Autos Blog in September. This new range that it will include Duke, Adventure, RC, Supermoto and Enduro models.

While the launch/unveiling details are still under wraps, a report from BikeWale claims that the motor on the new 490 Duke should deliver around 60 BHP of maximum power. For reference, the KTM’s 390 series draws 42.4 BHP from its 373.2 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC motor. The 490 range's engine will also feature liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC layout, although it’ll be a twin-cylinder unit. The source report further suggests that the 490 range will share its engine parts such as the pistons, rings, valves and possibly connecting rods with the 250 Duke.

In December last year, Stefan Pierer, CEO, Pierer Industrie AG (formerly KTM Industries AG), stated that the 490 cc parallel-twin cylinder engine will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India. This should allow KTM to launch the 490 range at competitive prices. The 490 series will be exported as well. Regular followers would know that KTM will transfer the manufacturing of the 790 Duke and the 790 Adventure to China by September 2020.

The 490 range should feature 390 series-inspired looks. The feature list, similar to the 390 and higher displacement models from KTM, will include full LED lighting (headlight, tail lamp and indicators) and a colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. KTM has announced that the India-spec 390 Adventure will receive the quick-shifter as standard, and we could see a similar feature on the 490 range.

The premium hardware specification sheet will include inverted forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Braking department will comprise disc brakes on both ends, while the safety net will include dual-channel ABS. The 390 Adventure packs traction control system and lean-sensitive safety functions, and it will be safe to assume that the 490 range will include them.

The KTM 490 series could debut at EICMA 2020, at least in concept form if not in production version.

