KTM 790 Adventure to reach Indian showrooms in Q4 of 2020 - Report

KTM India is currently gearing up to introduce its first adventure tourer, the 390 Adventure, which made its world debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show, in January 2020. Then, towards the end of the same year, in the fourth quarter (October-December), the company will launch the 790 Adventure. The bigger model is already on sale internationally.

Also Read: KTM 250 and 790-based GasGas street bikes under development

The KTM 790 Duke is imported in CKD kits from Mattighofen, Austria. The KTM 790 Adventure is built at the same plant currently, and it should also arrive here via the CKD route. The manufacturing of both these models is going to be relocated to China the second half of next year, though, and the Adventure model's sales here should commence only after that.

KTM will source more components for the 790 series locally to ensure easy availability of the spare parts in the future. The . company had showcased several of its products at the 2019 India Bike Week, and one of them was the 790 Adventure (standard variant).

Internationally, the KTM 790 Adventure is sold in two variants – standard and R. The details about the India-bound 790 Adventure are scarce although we could see both the models on our shores. The 790 Adventure, when launched, will compete with the likes of Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati Multistrada 950 and BMW F 850 GS (could be called F 950 GS in its newest iteration) in the Indian market.

Also Read: KTM 250 Adventure Indian launch to happen in mid-2020

The KTM 790 Adventure will share its 799 cc LC8c, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with the KTM 790 Duke. Linked to a six-speed transmission with slipper/assist clutch feature, the motor develops 94 HP of peak power and 88 Nm of maximum torque in Euro-IV guise. Meanwhile, KTM has unveiled the 890 Duke for the international market and an 890 Adventure should join the list soon. The same engine will also power the Husqvarna Norden 901 that has been officially confirmed for production.

[Source: AutocarIndia.com]