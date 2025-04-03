Hyundai’s 2026 Interiors Will Keep Buttons Where They Belong

Hyundai is set to unveil its next-generation interior design in 2026, with a strong focus on safety and usability. Unlike many automakers shifting entirely to touchscreens, Hyundai has confirmed that physical buttons will remain a key part of its cabin layout.

Speaking with Autocar UK at the Seoul Motor Show, Hyundai’s Vice President of Design, Simon Loasby, emphasized that reducing distractions is a top priority. The new interior philosophy aims to keep drivers’ eyes on the road by minimizing screen reliance. This could mean smaller infotainment displays and a more intuitive touchscreen interface, ensuring essential controls remain within easy reach.

Loasby highlighted that frequently used functions will be accessible via physical buttons, allowing drivers to make adjustments without taking their eyes off the road. He described the new design approach as a balance between modern technology and classic usability, ensuring a "calm and safe" driving experience.

Hyundai’s Chief Creative Officer, Luc Donckerwolke, echoed this sentiment, stating that the right screen size is crucial. While screens provide flexibility, overcomplicated menus can compromise safety. The goal is to find a balance where digital displays enhance, rather than replace, essential controls.

As the automotive industry moves towards simplifying interfaces, Hyundai’s decision aligns with a broader trend. Many brands, including Volkswagen, are reintroducing physical controls to improve driver focus. With this shift, the future of Hyundai’s interiors will offer a refined mix of digital convenience and tactile precision.