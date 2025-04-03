Max Verstappen Drives Honda 0 SUV Prototype at Exclusive Red Bull Event

The highly anticipated Honda 0 SUV Prototype made its global public debut at the Red Bull Showrun x Powered by Honda event in Tokyo, Japan. Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen took the wheel of the all-electric SUV, showcasing Honda’s future in EVs ahead of the 2026 production launch at the Honda EV Hub in Ohio.

Joining Verstappen in the street demonstration were F1 stars Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, and Isack Hadjar, adding excitement before the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit. The event celebrated Honda’s six-year collaboration with Red Bull Racing, a partnership that has led to 63+ F1 victories, four consecutive Drivers' Championships for Verstappen (2021-2024), and two Constructors' titles (2022, 2023).

Draped in a striking wrap symbolizing Honda’s "Thin, Light, and Wise" EV philosophy, the Honda 0 SUV shared the stage with legendary Red Bull Racing Honda F1 cars, including the RB16B and RB7. Also featured was the historic Honda RA272, the first Japanese F1 car to win a Grand Prix at the 1965 Mexico GP.

The Honda 0 SUV is set to be the first Honda 0 Series model to enter production, based on Honda’s new dedicated EV platform. Inspired by the Space-Hub concept, it promises a spacious, high-visibility cabin and cutting-edge technology powered by ASIMO OS.

The Honda 0 SUV production model is slated for a 2026 North American launch, followed by Japan and Europe, marking a new era in Honda’s EV evolution.