Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 spied on test in India

A camouflaged test mule of a Husqvarna motorcycle was spotted somewhere in Pune, Maharashtra. Contrary to what the source report suggests, we believe that the motorcycle in the photograph is the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 instead of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 that was recently unveiled at the 2019 India Bike Week in Goa. The quarter-litre motorcycle uses alloy wheels while the Svartpilen test mule in the photograph is equipped with wire-spoke units.

Similar to the KTM 390 series, the Husqvarna 401 range is manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its Chakan facility near Pune. It will reportedly be launched in India in 2020.

In case you missed our previous reports, the Svartpilen 401 and the Vitpilen 401 are built around a trellis frame with a bolted sub-frame – a setup that is shared with the KTM's 390 Duke. The KTM and Husqvarna models also share the engine – a 373 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC motor.

Hardware specifications include inverted telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the front and back respectively to handle the shock absorption tasks. Braking duties are performed by 320 mm disc with a four-piston radial fixed calliper and a 230 mm rotor with a single-piston floating calliper at the front and back respectively, while the safety net comprises Bosch 9MB dual-channel ABS. In terms of design, the Vitpilen 401 features a café-racer-inspired look, while the Svartpilen 401 boasts a scrambler-style persona.

KTM dealerships are undergoing upgrades to accommodate the Husqvarna models. The first Husqvarna models, in India, the Vitpilen 250 and the Svartpilen 250, will be launched in February 2020. The quarter-litre Husqvarna models share their underpinnings and engine with the KTM 250 Duke and are likely to be more expensive.

Before the Husqvarna brand arrives, KTM will expand its Indian line-up with the launch of the 390 Adventure. The sub-500 cc adventure motorcycle from the Austrian brand will arrive in our market this month (January 2020). Apart from the 390 Adventure, KTM will also introduce the BS-VI compliant models of its existing range.

