KTM showrooms almost ready to accommodate Husqvarna products

KTM dealerships are undergoing upgrades to accommodate Husqvarna motorcycles. Motoring website Thrust Zone has published a photograph of the KTM South Mumbai dealership undergoing this upgrade.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming modern motorcycles in 2020 to be priced under INR 2 lakh

The Husqvarna motorcycles, the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250, will be launched in India in February 2020. The Swedish motorcycle brand will expand its range with the Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 later this year.

Regular readers would know that KTM and Husqvarna brands come under Pierer Industrie AG (formerly known as KTM Industries AG). The upcoming 250 cc motorcycles, like KTM’s entry-level range, will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto at its Chakan facility near Pune.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 are based on the KTM 250 Duke. Thus, the Swedish quarter-litre motorcycles use a 248.8 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC, fuel-injected motor. The company claims that the two motorcycles will deliver a “punchy torque” with “highest levels of engine refinement”. The peak power output stands at 31 hp while maximum torque is rated at 24 Nm.

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 will use the same trellis frame with bolted sub-frame that also underpins the KTM 250 Duke. The hardware specifications, too, will be identical, and the Husqvarna twins will use WP-sourced upside-down telescopic forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the front and the back respectively. Anchoring power will come from single discs on both wheels. The safety net will include dual-channel ABS.

While the underpinnings and the engine are common on both, the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250, the styling will be completely different. Similar to the 401 models, the Svartpilen 250 will pack rugged styling that will be further enhanced by dual-purpose tyres and upright ergonomics. The Vitpilen 250, on the other hand, will boast a sportier design and clip-on handlebars. Both models will use alloy wheels that will be wrapped in tubeless tyres.

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 to be launched in India in Q3 2020

The launch of the quarter-litre Husqvarna motorcycles will be preceded by the arrival of the KTM 390 Adventure. The latter is scheduled to arrive this month and will rival the BMW G 310 GS.

[Image Source: thrustzone.com]