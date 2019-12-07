Husqvarna to launch Vitpilen 250 & Svartpilen 250 in India in February 2020

Husqvarna Motorcycles surprised India by unveiling the quarter-litre models of the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 instead of its 401 series at India Bike Week 2019 yesterday. The company has confirmed that it will launch the Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 in the Indian market in February 2020.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna to develop Bajaj Chetak-based electric scooters

Regular readers would know that Husqvarna is a sister brand to KTM. The new 250 cc models will be made by Bajaj Auto in Chakan, Pune. The Indian company will sell Husqvarna motorcycles in India as a part of its Probiking Business Unit, through KTM showrooms. These outlets will be upgraded before the launch.

Husqvarna's Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 share their underpinnings and engine with the KTM 250 Duke. The 248.8 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, DOHC motor is claimed to deliver a “punchy torque” with “highest levels of engine refinement”. The quarter-litre mill produces 31 hp of peak power at 9,000 and a maximum torque of 24 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

Like the KTM 250 Duke, the Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 and Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 are built around a trellis frame that features a bolted sub-frame. The shock absorption tasks are performed by WP-sourced inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the back. The braking setup features single discs on both wheels, while the safety net comprises dual-channel ABS.

The styling of the Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 is identical to the 401 variants. Thus, the Svartpilen 250 features rugged styling, upright ergonomics and dual-purpose tyres and the Vitpilen 250 boasts a sportier design, clip-on handlebars and a forward lean riding position. However, unlike the 401 models, the quarter-litre bikes feature 17-inch cast aluminium wheels instead of wire-spoke units. Other key features of the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and the Vitpilen 250 include full LED lighting (headlight, taillight and indicators) and a digital-display.

Speaking about the unveiling of the quarter-litre Husqvarna bikes, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto Ltd, said:

The premium motorcycling segment has seen rapid growth in India in the last five years, growing almost by 20% CAGR with two broad classes of motorcycles - sporty high-performance machines & lifestyle bikes with limited performance... The Husqvarna twins are meant for discerning motorcycle riders with an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and for those who don’t want a compromise between performance and elegant design.

Also Read: Production Husqvarna Norden 901 confirmed, may debut at EICMA 2020

The Husqvarna quarter-litre motorcycles' Indian launch will be preceded by the KTM 390 Adventure in January 2020.